ATC confirms interim bail of 21 PTI workers in May-9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed interim bail of 21 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in different cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail petitions filed by the accused, who also appeared in the court.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Maratab Ali, Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Shahid, Irshad Ali, Syed Hammad Hassan, Hafiz Muhammad Sakhawat, Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Ayub in a case registered by Pattoki police in connection with May-9 vandalism.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Chaudhry Anwar Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Naveed Iqbal, Hafiz Umar Daraz, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Idress, Hassan Irfan and Ahsan Masood Bhatti in a case registered by Raja Jang police.

The interim bail of Sajid Mehmood Abdul Rehman, Abid Hussain and Attique-ur-Rehman was also confirmed in a case registered by Kot Radha Kishan police.