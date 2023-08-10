Open Menu

ATC Confirms Interim Bail Of 21 PTI Workers In May-9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 09:36 PM

ATC confirms interim bail of 21 PTI workers in May-9 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed interim bail of 21 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in different cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday confirmed interim bail of 21 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in different cases registered in connection with May-9 vandalism.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the pre-arrest interim bail petitions filed by the accused, who also appeared in the court.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Maratab Ali, Muhammad Mansha, Muhammad Shahid, Irshad Ali, Syed Hammad Hassan, Hafiz Muhammad Sakhawat, Muhammad Asghar and Muhammad Ayub in a case registered by Pattoki police in connection with May-9 vandalism.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Chaudhry Anwar Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Naveed Iqbal, Hafiz Umar Daraz, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Idress, Hassan Irfan and Ahsan Masood Bhatti in a case registered by Raja Jang police.

The interim bail of Sajid Mehmood Abdul Rehman, Abid Hussain and Attique-ur-Rehman was also confirmed in a case registered by Kot Radha Kishan police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan Anwar Ali Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the f ..

KU organizes seminar on 'artificial meat and the future of meat industry'

7 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding announces distributio ..

Ethmar International Holding announces distribution of AED100 million of dividen ..

53 minutes ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to commemorate 10 years of ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to commemorate 10 years of CPEC

2 minutes ago
 Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for ..

Burjeel Medical City unveils da Vinci Xi Robot for advanced minimally invasive s ..

1 hour ago
 Global stocks rise as US inflation inches up

Global stocks rise as US inflation inches up

2 minutes ago
 Coach owner to acquire Michael Kors, Versace paren ..

Coach owner to acquire Michael Kors, Versace parent in $8.5bn deal

2 minutes ago
Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

2 hours ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

2 hours ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

2 hours ago
 Farewell celebrations held to honour Shazia Marri ..

Farewell celebrations held to honour Shazia Marri for transformative leadership

2 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan