ATC Confirms Interim Bail Of Alleged Mastermind In MPA Bilal Yasin Attack Case

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 09:39 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday confirmed interim bail of alleged mastermind, Mian Haseeb Vicky, in MPA Bilal Yasin attack case

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar heard the bail application of Mian Haseeb Vicky. The accused along with his counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq Advocate appeared before the court, during the proceedings.

The counsel argued before the court that his client had been nominated 12 days after the occurrence of the incident in the light of supplementary statements by a witness. He submitted that the allegation of the consultation was based on speculations.

He submitted that the parties had old enmity and it was the only reason that his client was nominated in the matter. He pleaded with the court to confirm the interim bail of his client as the police did not have any evidence against him.

However, the complainant's counsel opposed the plea, saying that the attack was made on behest of the accused.

The court, after hearing the detailed arguments of the parties, confirmed the interim bail of Mian Haseeb Vicky and ordered him for submitting surety bonds for the purpose.

On December 31, two shooters riding a motorcycle had opened fire on Bilal Yasin on the Mohni Road, Lahore. It was alleged that the shooters opened fire on the behest of Mian Haseeb vicky.

