ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waqar Ahmad in the Askari Tower attack case related to the May 9 riots.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 to avail the relief.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on the pre-arrest interim bail of the PTI leader, who appeared before the court on the expiry of his interim bail.

During the proceedings, the prosecution argued that the police had declared the accused guilty in their investigation and requested the court to dismiss the bail petition.

However, the defence counsel contended that solid evidence was not available against his client and requested the court to confirm the interim bail.

Subsequently, the court agreed with the defence counsel and confirmed the interim bail of the PTI leader.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.