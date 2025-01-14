ATC Confirms Interim Bail Of PTI Leader In Askari Tower Attack Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 08:28 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waqar Ahmad in the Askari Tower attack case related to the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Waqar Ahmad in the Askari Tower attack case related to the May 9 riots.
The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds worth Rs 100,000 to avail the relief.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the proceedings on the pre-arrest interim bail of the PTI leader, who appeared before the court on the expiry of his interim bail.
During the proceedings, the prosecution argued that the police had declared the accused guilty in their investigation and requested the court to dismiss the bail petition.
However, the defence counsel contended that solid evidence was not available against his client and requested the court to confirm the interim bail.
Subsequently, the court agreed with the defence counsel and confirmed the interim bail of the PTI leader.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
NBP various branches being converted into Islamic mode: Ali Pervaiz
In a major step, Govt. approves new power provision system to SEZs, Industrial E ..
“I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Imran Khan reacts to £190m case ..
Senator Rubina visits 'BISP Payment Center' at Ibrahim Hyderi
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case
CJP agrees for early fixation of cases involving urgency
15th edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge kicks off February 25
Teenager Fonseca in Melbourne stunner as Medvedev survives big scare
AI-powered future: National Taskforce sets roadmap for sectoral transformation, ..
Chairperson BISP meets Shahina Sher Ali
Drug trafficker held with 300 bottles of liquor
The University of Engineering & Technology (UET), FCL join hands to empower stud ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
In a major step, Govt. approves new power provision system to SEZs, Industrial Estates1 minute ago
-
“I said I’d come when my lawyers arrive,” Imran Khan reacts to £190m case hearing28 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case1 minute ago
-
CJP agrees for early fixation of cases involving urgency1 minute ago
-
Chairperson BISP meets Shahina Sher Ali54 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker held with 300 bottles of liquor54 minutes ago
-
Amir Karim Khan takes charge as Commissioner Multan Division54 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication committee reviews preparations for Febr 3-9 campaign59 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Bushra Bibi in 13 cases regarding D-Chowk protest59 minutes ago
-
Role of C&W Dept is essential in development of Balochistan: Saleem59 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organizes training sessions59 minutes ago
-
Ongoing development projects under LDP monitored59 minutes ago