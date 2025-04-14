Open Menu

ATC Convicts 3 In Qamar Honey Trap Case

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ATC convicts 3 in Qamar honey trap case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three individuals, including the main accused, in the drama writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar honey-trap case.

The court sentenced Amna Urooj, Mamnoon Haider, and Zeeshan to seven years in prison each after the charges of extortion were proven. The court ruled that the charge of kidnapping could not be proven, therefore, no punishment was awarded on that count.

However, the court acquitted the remaining accused in the case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the reserved verdict. The court had reserved its verdict upon the completion of trial proceedings last week.

The prosecution presented 17 witnesses against the accused during the trial.

The alleged attempted kidnapping of Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar came to light in early July 2024, leading to the arrest of 11 suspects by police. The Sundar Police registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused, including Amna Urooj, based on a complaint filed by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar.

