Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM

ATC convicts 4 men to life in kidnapping case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Anti Terrorism Court here on Tuesday convicted 4 men, including 2 brothers, with life imprisonment and confiscation of property after they were proven guilty of robbery and kidnapping for ransom during the trial.

According to details, the convicts Wazeer Shah, Sardar Shah, Ghulam Qadir Magsi and Altaf Shah had kidnapped Ahsan Lashari from Shahdadpur road in Matiari district in 2023 while trapping his family in a car deal.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Hala police station on complaint of Jameel Lashari, father, who along with his friend were dropped from the car in which his son was kidnapped.

The court issued final warrants for Haji Yousuf Jokhio, Ihsaan Brohi and Sajid Shah, who had been declared absconders in the case.

Their trial would be conducted once they were apprehended.

The court also pronounced a separate punishment of seven years jail term of each of the four convicts and Rs 50,000 fine.

