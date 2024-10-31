ATC convicts accused in hate material case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted an accused involved in sharing hate material on social media app, Facebook.

The court sentenced the accused, Murtaza Hassan, to five years of imprisonment and ordered his transfer to jail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Prosecutor Mian Tufail presented evidence against the accused, stating that he was involved in sharing hate material on Facebook, and requested the court to convict him.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Lahore had registered a case against the accused.