UrduPoint.com

ATC Convicts Activist Of Proscribed Outfit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ATC convicts activist of proscribed outfit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday convicted an activist of a proscribed organization, involved in collecting funds allegedly for financing terrorism.

The court handed down two-year imprisonment to the convict, Isar, besides imposing Rs 10,000 fine on him.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

During the proceedings, the prosecution submitted that the accused was an activist of a proscribed organisation and he was involved in collecting funds for the terrorism financing. He pleaded with the court to award strict punishment to the accused as strong evidence was available against him.

The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested Isar and filed a challan aginst him.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Fine Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

58 minutes ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.