ATC Convicts Another JuD Leader In Terror Finance Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

ATC convicts another JuD leader in terror finance case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted a leader of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in terror finance case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted a leader of Jamaatud Daawa (JuD) in terror finance case.

The court handed down 6 months imprisonment to Muhammad Ashraf, besides imposing a Rs 10,000 fine.

ATC-I Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIR number 26/19, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had registered the case against the convict under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The CTD had registered 41 FIRs against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab whereas 25 cases had been decided till date. It was alleged that the accused committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation and helped in raising funds.

The trial in several cases had been transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

More Stories From Pakistan

