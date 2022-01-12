UrduPoint.com

ATC Convicts Five Accused In Johar Town Bomb Blast Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2022 | 11:10 PM

ATC convicts five accused in Johar Town bomb blast case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted five accused involved in Johar Town bomb blast case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted five accused involved in Johar Town bomb blast case.

The court handed down death sentence on nine counts to four accused - Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Zia Ullah and Sajjad, besides awarding five years imprisonment to the female accused, Ayesha Gull.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta convicted the accused on proving charges against the accused. The court announced the verdict at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court conducted the trial at jail due to security reasons and reserved its verdict on completion of arguments by the parties, a day earlier.

The court recorded statements of 56 prosecution witnesses during the proceedings whereas forensic evidence and CCTV footage were also made part of the record.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against accused - Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Ayesha Gull, Zia Ullah and Sajjad.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bomb Blast Jail June Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing p ..

S African indigenous 'king' arrested for growing pot at presidency

8 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China l ..

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

8 minutes ago
 Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: ..

Omicron 'dangerous', especially for unvaccinated: WHO

8 minutes ago
 Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

Finnair cuts flights as Covid sick leave soars

8 minutes ago
 Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on fo ..

Outgoing Greek ambassador pays farewell call on foreign secretary

12 minutes ago
 Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.