ATC convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror financing cases

The court has awarded him 11-year imprisonment under different charges and especially the terror financing charges.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court has convicted Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his companion in two different terror financing cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta has awarded him total 11-year imprisonment in different charges, especially over the charges of terror financing and money laundering. The Prosecution proved its case against Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed by presenting all documents.

The decision has come at the moment when Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is going to examine Pakistan’s performance in terms of curbing terror financing and money laundering very soon. Pakistan has suffered a lot due to its status in grey list.

Counter-Terrorism Department of Lahore and Gujranwala had lodged the cases against Hafiz Saeed and at least 23 witnesses have recorded their statement regarding Hafiz Saeed’s role in terror financing and money laundering.

“Hafiz Saeed gathered funds from non-profit organizations and was involved in terror financing,” a prosecutor said before the court. He asked the court to punish him under the law as sufficient evidences involving him were found there.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court reserved verdict and announced it today.

Initially, Anti-Terrorism Court of Gujranwala city heard the case but later shifted it to Lahore on directives of the Lahore High Court . Hafiz Seed is in the jail on judicial remand.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Lahore had arrested Head of JuD Hafiz Muhammad Saeed during an operation on July 17, 2019. He was intercepted and arrested when he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala along with his aides to appear before an Anti-Terrorism Court in two different cases.

In a separate case, he also remained in custody after August 3, 2019 over charges of misuse of a seminary land.