UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed In Two Terror Financing Cases

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:33 PM

ATC convicts JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed in two terror financing cases

The court has awarded him 11-year imprisonment under different charges and especially the terror financing charges.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court has convicted Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed and his companion in two different terror financing cases.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta has awarded him total 11-year imprisonment in different charges, especially over the charges of terror financing and money laundering. The Prosecution proved its case against Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed by presenting all documents.

The decision has come at the moment when Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is going to examine Pakistan’s performance in terms of curbing terror financing and money laundering very soon. Pakistan has suffered a lot due to its status in grey list.

Counter-Terrorism Department of Lahore and Gujranwala had lodged the cases against Hafiz Saeed and at least 23 witnesses have recorded their statement regarding Hafiz Saeed’s role in terror financing and money laundering.

“Hafiz Saeed gathered funds from non-profit organizations and was involved in terror financing,” a prosecutor said before the court. He asked the court to punish him under the law as sufficient evidences involving him were found there.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court reserved verdict and announced it today.

Initially, Anti-Terrorism Court of Gujranwala city heard the case but later shifted it to Lahore on directives of the Lahore High Court . Hafiz Seed is in the jail on judicial remand.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Lahore had arrested Head of JuD Hafiz Muhammad Saeed during an operation on July 17, 2019. He was intercepted and arrested when he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala along with his aides to appear before an Anti-Terrorism Court in two different cases.

He was intercepted and arrested while travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala along his aides to appear before the Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in the cases pending against him. He had been sent to jail on judicial remand. Saeed also remained under house arrest over different charges as the international powers were putting pressure on the government.

In a separate case, he also remained in custody after August 3, 2019 over charges of misuse of a seminary land.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Jail Gujranwala Money July August 2019 Financial Action Task Force All From Government Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

2 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

4 minutes ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

17 minutes ago

Ehsan Adil, Mohammad Asghar called for MCC one-day ..

19 minutes ago

Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.