ATC convicts Lakhvi in terror financing case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday convicted proscribed organisation's leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi in a terror financing case.

The court handed down 15 years imprisonment to Lakhvi, besides imposing a fine of Rs 300,000.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges mentioned in an FIR No 26 of 2020, registered and investigated by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The CTD had registered the FIR against Lakhvi on charges of running a medical dispensary to collect money and financing terrorism through it.

The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convict during the case proceedings.

It is pertinent to mention that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested a week ago by the CTD.