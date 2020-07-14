UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Convicts Man In Chunian Case

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

ATC convicts man in Chunian case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed down death sentence on three counts to convict Sohail Shahzad, rapist-cum-killer of four minor boys of Chunian, in one of the cases.

The court also awarded life imprisonment along with a collective fine of Rs 3.2 million to the convict.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail and convicted Sohail Shahzad on proving guilty in the murder case of 9-year-old Ali Husnain.

The judge handed down death penalty to Shahzad under sections 367-A, 302-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 7(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The convict was awarded life imprisonment under section 377 of the PPC along with a collective fine of Rs 3.

2 million.

A deputy prosecutor general presented 12 prosecution witnesses against the convict after he denied charges against him.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on Oct 1, 2019, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Sohail had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8, who were residents of Chunian.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Shahzad had already been convicted in two of four cases registered against him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Kidnapping Punjab Jail Fine Chunian 2019 From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

6 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

6 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

21 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

21 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

36 minutes ago

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.