ATC convicts man in Chunian case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed down death sentence on three counts to convict Sohail Shahzad, rapist-cum-killer of four minor boys of Chunian, in one of the cases.

The court also awarded life imprisonment along with a collective fine of Rs 3.2 million to the convict.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail and convicted Sohail Shahzad on proving guilty in the murder case of 9-year-old Ali Husnain.

The judge handed down death penalty to Shahzad under sections 367-A, 302-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and section 7(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The convict was awarded life imprisonment under section 377 of the PPC along with a collective fine of Rs 3.

2 million.

A deputy prosecutor general presented 12 prosecution witnesses against the convict after he denied charges against him.

The Punjab police and other law-enforcement agencies arrested the accused, Sohail Shahzad, 27, on Oct 1, 2019, after his DNA matched the samples collected from the body of a victim.

Sohail had been arrested on the charges of kidnapping, raping and killing Imran, 12, Salman, 9, Ali Hasnain and Faizan, both 8, who were residents of Chunian.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sohail Shahzad had already been convicted in two of four cases registered against him.