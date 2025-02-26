Open Menu

ATC Convicts Man In Hate Material Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM

ATC convicts man in hate material case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted Muhammad Zubair in a hate material case, sentencing him to three years in prison and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted Muhammad Zubair in a hate material case, sentencing him to three years in prison and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after hearing arguments and reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The prosecution informed the court that Zubair had links with a proscribed organization and was found in possession of hate material.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against the accused on charges of possessing and distributing hate material.

