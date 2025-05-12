ATC convicts man in hate material case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted a man involved in a hate material case, registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Lahore.

The court sentenced Sajjad Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000, on proving the charges.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both parties and reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution.

The prosecution informed the court that Sajjad Khan had links with a proscribed organization and was found in possession of hate material.

The CTD Lahore had registered a case against the accused on charges of possessing and distributing hate material.