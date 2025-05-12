ATC Convicts Man In Hate Material Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:11 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted a man involved in a hate material case, registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted a man involved in a hate material case, registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Lahore.
The court sentenced Sajjad Khan to three years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 90,000, on proving the charges.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both parties and reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution.
The prosecution informed the court that Sajjad Khan had links with a proscribed organization and was found in possession of hate material.
The CTD Lahore had registered a case against the accused on charges of possessing and distributing hate material.
Recent Stories
COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyan ..
Gold prices see major decline in Pakistan, drop over Rs10,000 per tola
Actress Sanam Saeed confirms she Is expecting her first child
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire
Privatization of 24 state-owned entities approved, PIA among first phase targets ..
NA passes special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Rs 100,000 fines imposed, 6 FIRs registered over price related violations
Pakistan marks Int’l Nurses Day 2025 with focus on decent work for nurses
Crackdown on adulterated, harmful food to be continued with zero tolerance: Punj ..
ATC convicts man in hate material case
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora
One held for electricity theft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS inquires after soldiers, innocent civilians wounded during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India DGMOs hold first round of talks, agree to uphold ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Privatization of 24 state-owned entities approved, PIA among first phase targets: NA told1 minute ago
-
NA passes special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 20251 minute ago
-
Rs 100,000 fines imposed, 6 FIRs registered over price related violations1 minute ago
-
Pakistan marks Int’l Nurses Day 2025 with focus on decent work for nurses1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on adulterated, harmful food to be continued with zero tolerance: Punjab Food Authority (P ..1 minute ago
-
ATC convicts man in hate material case1 minute ago
-
Global Sikh community stands with Pakistan: Minister Arora1 hour ago
-
One held for electricity theft1 hour ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution commending armed forces for defending country’s territorial integ ..1 hour ago
-
RPO, DPO visit CMH Hospital1 hour ago