ATC convicts man in rape ,murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court here on Thursday convicted a man found guilty of kidnapping and subjecting to rape before cold blooded murder a minor with life imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine.

The judge conducted trial of the case in Central Jail Hyderabad.

The convict Khalid Chohan on January 15, 2020,kidnapped 10 years old Hamza Arain from his residence in SITE area and took him to a warehouse in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

The boy, who was enrolled in class 6 at the time of his gruesome killing, was subjected to rape before murder at the warehouse where his dead body was found.

According to the FIR, Chohan was a tenant of the boy's father and Hamza used to take tuition from the convict's daughter.

On the date of the incident, he asked the boy to accompany him on his motorbike and he later took him to the warehouse where he conducted the said heinous crime.

The slain boy was second eldest among his 5 siblings.