UrduPoint.com

ATC Convicts Man In Rape ,murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 10:24 PM

ATC convicts man in rape ,murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court here on Thursday convicted a man found guilty of kidnapping and subjecting to rape before cold blooded murder a minor with life imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court here on Thursday convicted a man found guilty of kidnapping and subjecting to rape before cold blooded murder a minor with life imprisonment and Rs 250,000 fine.

The judge conducted trial of the case in Central Jail Hyderabad.

The convict Khalid Chohan on January 15, 2020,kidnapped 10 years old Hamza Arain from his residence in SITE area and took him to a warehouse in the limits of Tando Yousuf police station.

The boy, who was enrolled in class 6 at the time of his gruesome killing, was subjected to rape before murder at the warehouse where his dead body was found.

According to the FIR, Chohan was a tenant of the boy's father and Hamza used to take tuition from the convict's daughter.

On the date of the incident, he asked the boy to accompany him on his motorbike and he later took him to the warehouse where he conducted the said heinous crime.

The slain boy was second eldest among his 5 siblings.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Kidnapping Police Station Jail Fine Hyderabad Man SITE January FIR 2020 From Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

US Says Expects Multilateral Deal With Netherlands ..

US Says Expects Multilateral Deal With Netherlands, Japan on Semiconductor Expor ..

28 seconds ago
 US Sends Ambiguous Message With New Nuclear Postur ..

US Sends Ambiguous Message With New Nuclear Posture Review - Arms Control Associ ..

29 seconds ago
 US Launches Plan to Counter Illicit Trafficking of ..

US Launches Plan to Counter Illicit Trafficking of Arms Sent to Ukraine - State ..

32 seconds ago
 Any Russian Attack on US Commercial Satellites to ..

Any Russian Attack on US Commercial Satellites to Be Met With Adequate Response ..

34 seconds ago
 LINAR organizes Breast Cancer awareness walk and s ..

LINAR organizes Breast Cancer awareness walk and seminar in Larkana

5 minutes ago
 UN Secretariat Has No Mandate to Probe Russia's Al ..

UN Secretariat Has No Mandate to Probe Russia's Alleged Use of Iranian Drones - ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.