ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for assisting banned outfit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday convicted a man with 10 years imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine for supplying weapons and cash to a banned sub-nationalist outfit.

According to details, the ATC judge who conducted the trial inside the Central Jail found Arbab Bheel guilty of both those charges.

A separate sentence of 5 years in jail was also slapped on Bheel for possessing an illegal weapon. Bheel was allegedly affiliated with Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Arisar faction.

