Open Menu

ATC Convicts Man With 10 Years Imprisonment For Assisting Banned Outfit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM

ATC convicts man with 10 years imprisonment for assisting banned outfit

The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday convicted a man with 10 years imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine for supplying weapons and cash to a banned sub-nationalist outfit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday convicted a man with 10 years imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine for supplying weapons and cash to a banned sub-nationalist outfit.

According to details, the ATC judge who conducted the trial inside the Central Jail found Arbab Bheel guilty of both those charges.

A separate sentence of 5 years in jail was also slapped on Bheel for possessing an illegal weapon. Bheel was allegedly affiliated with Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Arisar faction.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Jail Fine Man Anti Terrorism Court Weapon

Recent Stories

Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer beg ..

Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit

1 minute ago
 UMT holds ceremony

UMT holds ceremony

1 minute ago
 Partly cloudy weather for city

Partly cloudy weather for city

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan is ..

PM Shehbaz’s tireless efforts debunk Pakistan isolation myths: Dar

1 minute ago
 Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

Wasa issues final warning to defaulters

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Police officers win silver medals in indivi ..

Punjab Police officers win silver medals in individual, team categories

43 minutes ago
AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with s ..

AJK prepares to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with spiritual zeal

43 minutes ago
 Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested across province

Over 150,000 'criminals' arrested across province

43 minutes ago
 CPO dismisses 2 police officials

CPO dismisses 2 police officials

43 minutes ago
 Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensk ..

Italy backs Kyiv's 'legitimate defence' as Zelensky presses allies

57 seconds ago
 Strong economy vital for strong national defence: ..

Strong economy vital for strong national defence: Bilal Azhar Kayani

8 minutes ago
 IGP reviews progress in construction of police sta ..

IGP reviews progress in construction of police stations

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan