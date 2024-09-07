ATC Convicts Man With 10 Years Imprisonment For Assisting Banned Outfit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 09:29 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court here on Saturday convicted a man with 10 years imprisonment and Rs100,000 fine for supplying weapons and cash to a banned sub-nationalist outfit.
According to details, the ATC judge who conducted the trial inside the Central Jail found Arbab Bheel guilty of both those charges.
A separate sentence of 5 years in jail was also slapped on Bheel for possessing an illegal weapon. Bheel was allegedly affiliated with Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) Arisar faction.
