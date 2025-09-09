ATC Convicts PTI Leaders In May 9 Case, Qureshi Acquitted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday announced its verdict in the May 9 violence case pertaining to the torching of a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, after concluding proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi but awarded 10-year jail terms to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and senior PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.
Khadija Shah was sentenced to five years in prison. The court, however, acquitted Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq, and Rohina Khan citing lack of evidence.
According to the verdict, out of 51 nominated accused, 21 were acquitted, 18 convicted, while 12 — including Sanam Javed — were declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.
During the trial, the prosecution presented 47 witnesses against the accused. The case dates back to May 9, 2023, when an enraged mob set ablaze the vehicle of a Supreme Court judge’s squad at Rahat Bakery Chowk. Squad in-charge Dilawar managed to escape by disguising himself in the uniform of a petrol pump worker. The Sarwar Road police had registered FIR No. 109/23 in connection with the incident.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match
SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..
BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant
Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target
Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today
Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious tolerance from Sept 10-13
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA speeds up development in Sector C-14, reviews progress in C15, C-166 minutes ago
-
ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 case, Qureshi acquitted6 minutes ago
-
CDA’s ‘Gardenia Hub’ nears completion at Model Nursery6 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore organizes training course to enhance investigation officers’ skill6 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches digital intiative for creating employment opportunities6 minutes ago
-
District admin ensures market regulation, social services & livestock monitoring6 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-hit Kharal village6 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes LG Amendment Bill 20256 minutes ago
-
CDA Chief stresses inter-provincial coordination for climate action, carbon credits7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits Sukkur Barrage amid flood concerns7 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed on swimming in rivers and canals across Hyderabad division7 minutes ago
-
PM condemns Israeli forces' bombing in Doha16 minutes ago