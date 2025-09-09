ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 case, Qureshi acquitted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday announced its verdict in the May 9 violence case pertaining to the torching of a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, after concluding proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi but awarded 10-year jail terms to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and senior PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

Khadija Shah was sentenced to five years in prison. The court, however, acquitted Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq, and Rohina Khan citing lack of evidence.

According to the verdict, out of 51 nominated accused, 21 were acquitted, 18 convicted, while 12 — including Sanam Javed — were declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 47 witnesses against the accused. The case dates back to May 9, 2023, when an enraged mob set ablaze the vehicle of a Supreme Court judge’s squad at Rahat Bakery Chowk. Squad in-charge Dilawar managed to escape by disguising himself in the uniform of a petrol pump worker. The Sarwar Road police had registered FIR No. 109/23 in connection with the incident.