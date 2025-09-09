Open Menu

ATC Convicts PTI Leaders In May 9 Case, Qureshi Acquitted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ATC convicts PTI leaders in May 9 case, Qureshi acquitted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday announced its verdict in the May 9 violence case pertaining to the torching of a Supreme Court judge’s squad vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, after concluding proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi but awarded 10-year jail terms to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and senior PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed.

Khadija Shah was sentenced to five years in prison. The court, however, acquitted Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq, and Rohina Khan citing lack of evidence.

According to the verdict, out of 51 nominated accused, 21 were acquitted, 18 convicted, while 12 — including Sanam Javed — were declared proclaimed offenders for failing to appear before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 47 witnesses against the accused. The case dates back to May 9, 2023, when an enraged mob set ablaze the vehicle of a Supreme Court judge’s squad at Rahat Bakery Chowk. Squad in-charge Dilawar managed to escape by disguising himself in the uniform of a petrol pump worker. The Sarwar Road police had registered FIR No. 109/23 in connection with the incident.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

1 hour ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

1 minute ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

4 hours ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

1 minute ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

1 minute ago
China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

1 minute ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

1 minute ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

6 hours ago
 Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious ..

Uzbekistan to host 2nd int’l forum on religious tolerance from Sept 10-13

1 minute ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan