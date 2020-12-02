UrduPoint.com
ATC Convicts Three JuD Leaders In Another Terror Finance Case

Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:10 PM

ATC convicts three JuD leaders in another terror finance case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in another terror finance case.

The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki.

ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIR No. 42 of 2019, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Faisalabad.

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention here the CTD had registered 41 cases against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab. So far, the courts had decided 25 cases. The trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

