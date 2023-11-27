Open Menu

ATC Convicts Three Persons In Explosive Materials Recovery Case

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 08:13 PM

ATC convicts three persons in explosive materials recovery case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three members of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials recovery case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three members of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials recovery case.

The court handed down life imprisonment on two counts to suspects, Muhammad Imran, Ajmal Khan and Saqib Hassan, and ordered confiscation of their properties as well.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab had registered the case against the accused in 2022 on charges of possessing explosive materials.

Related Topics

Hearing Punjab Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next ..

No Afghan allowed to support any candidate in next elections, violation to cause ..

2 minutes ago
 Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

Raiment 61 polo cup starts tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 5-day anti-polio drive begins in AJK

5-day anti-polio drive begins in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Seminar held on importance of vote

Seminar held on importance of vote

4 minutes ago
 Malnutrition causes $7.5 billion loss to national ..

Malnutrition causes $7.5 billion loss to national GDP per annum: Experts

4 minutes ago
 Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corrup ..

Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corruption

2 minutes ago
Quality of medical eduction to be enhanced: SAPM

Quality of medical eduction to be enhanced: SAPM

2 minutes ago
 HESCO accelerates anti-theft drive, Over 200 conne ..

HESCO accelerates anti-theft drive, Over 200 connections cut on Chief's Orders

2 minutes ago
 RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

RTA sets fixed fare for local public transporters

9 minutes ago
 Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diab ..

Govt to launch national program on hepatitis, diabetes

9 minutes ago
 NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting 'heavy losses' ..

NATO chief says Ukraine inflicting 'heavy losses' on Russian forces

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bakakhel suicide attack

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan