ATC convicts three persons in explosive materials recovery case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three members of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials recovery case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday convicted three members of a proscribed organization in an explosive materials recovery case.

The court handed down life imprisonment on two counts to suspects, Muhammad Imran, Ajmal Khan and Saqib Hassan, and ordered confiscation of their properties as well.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial proceedings and announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab had registered the case against the accused in 2022 on charges of possessing explosive materials.