ATC convicts two leaders of banned outfit in terror finance cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday convicted two leaders of a defunct onganisation in two separate terror finance cases.

The court handed down 15 years imprisonment to Luqman Shah and Masood-ur-Rehman with fine in two cases registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) , Lahore, in 2019.

ATC-III judge conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment on being proven guilty.

The CTD Lahore had registered the cases against the convicts under section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

It was alleged that both convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, LeT, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention that the CTD had registered 23 cases against the leadership of Jamaatud Dawa, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation for making assets from terrorism financing.

The leaders booked in terrorism financing cases include: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, MaliK Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Dr Ahmad Daud, Dr Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar and others.

The cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan on July 1-2, 2019 for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the Names of trusts/ non profit organisations (NPO), including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawat-ul-Irshad Trust, Maaz-Bin-Jabal Educational Trust, Al Hamd Trust and Al-Madina Foundation Trust.