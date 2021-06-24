ATC convicts two members of banned outfit for collecting alms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday awarded one year imprisonment each to two members of a banned outfit for collecting alms.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 on each convict.

ATC Judge Shahzad Hussain announced the verdict after hearing the argument of the parties and examining evidence.

According to the prosecution, a Counter Terrorism Department team had arrested the accused, Hussain Shah and Babar, when they were collecting alms for a banned outfit some time ago.