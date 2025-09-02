Open Menu

ATC Court Awards Two Accused 10 Years Imprisonment And Rs 10,000 Fine Each

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Larkana sentenced two accused to 10 years of imprisonment each and a fine of Rs 10,000 each after they were found guilty in a police encounter case on Tuesday.

According to court order, the hearing of the police encounter case at the Shikarpur A-Section Police Station, registered in the year 2024, took place in the court of ATC Judge Latif Hussain Dayo. Upon being proven guilty, the court sentenced the two accused, Qasir Ali Jalbani and Muhammad Ali Baricho, to 10 years of imprisonment each and a fine of 10,000 rupees each.

It is noteworthy that in May 2024, the police claimed to have arrested Qasir Ali Jalbani in an injured condition following a police encounter within the jurisdiction of the Shikarpur A-Section Police Station.

The police had registered a case against the two accused, Qasir Ali Jalbani and Muhammad Ali Baricho. Accused Qasir Ali Jalbani was subsequently sent to jail, while the other accused, Muhammad Ali Baricho, was out on bail.

