ATC court remands accused of minor girl case for seven days

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :ATC Court Kandhkot remanded Khairullah Bugti to seven-day police custody for allegedly raping a mother and her minor daughter.

According to Kashmore Police, Malik and Khairullah Bugti enticed Tabassum to a job opportunity at Kashmore Toll Plaza and subsequently raped her and her four-year-old daughter Alisha. The condition of the child, admitted to local hosital of Karachi, is stated to be serious.

Kandhkot Police on Thursday produced accused Khairullah Bugti at ATC Court Kandhkot for his involvement in the brutal rape. The police had sought 14-day remand but the ATC judge handed him over to police for seven days.

DSP Muhammed Panah Bhutto, head of the Joint Investigation team, said that a probe was underway and after scrutinizing the statement of the accused, victims and the evidence, he would submit the JIT report to SSP Kambher- Shahdadkot