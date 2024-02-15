Open Menu

ATC Declares 11 PTI Leaders Proclaimed Offenders

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May 9 riots

The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the police for the purpose.

The investigation officer had filed the application for declaring the PTI leaders proclaimed offenders, stating that hectic efforts were made for the arrest of the accused but they could not be arrested as they went into hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that non-bailable arrest warrants had already been issued against the accused, but they failed to surrender to the law. He requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders.

Naseerabad police had registered a case against the PTI leaders.

