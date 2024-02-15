ATC Declares 11 PTI Leaders Proclaimed Offenders
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:10 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk, during May 9 riots.
The leaders include Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders while allowing an application, filed by the police for the purpose.
The investigation officer had filed the application for declaring the PTI leaders proclaimed offenders, stating that hectic efforts were made for the arrest of the accused but they could not be arrested as they went into hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that non-bailable arrest warrants had already been issued against the accused, but they failed to surrender to the law. He requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders.
Naseerabad police had registered a case against the PTI leaders.
Recent Stories
Soybean promotion imperative to cut $1200m import bill
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign
KMC Council to meet on Feb 22
Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 2024
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters
Champions Trophy 2025: Jay Shah opens up about Indian team’s visit to Pakistan
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD
Two South African soldiers killed on DR Congo mission
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting
Haris Rauf penalized for not joining Pakistan Test squad for Australia tour
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC stresses to devise effective micro plan for Polio campaign8 minutes ago
-
KMC Council to meet on Feb 228 minutes ago
-
Naval Chief oversees conduct of Exercise Seaspark 20248 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 105m from 2,070 defaulters8 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC allows attachment of 9 PTI leaders' properties15 minutes ago
-
Cabinet approves Syed Tariq Muhammad's appointment as PBM MD14 minutes ago
-
LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list15 minutes ago
-
PPSC Chairman Zafar Iqbal addresses his farewell meeting22 minutes ago
-
Pak IT companies to contribute 3.1b USD in 202420 minutes ago
-
Re-polling held in polling station of Ghotki's PS-18: ECP12 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat nears completion12 minutes ago
-
Two minor sisters burn to death as hut catches fire12 minutes ago