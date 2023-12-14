ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, during May-9 violence

The court declared the accused Shahzeb Abrar, Farman Ali Awan, Aoun Sadiq, Qaiser, Muhammad Zain, Hasher Meraj, Khalid Ali Bhatti, Muhammad Bilal Afzal , Wajid Azeem, Amjad Sohail Niazi, Kamran Habib, Umar Maqsood, Farhana Farooq, Muhammad Ejaz, and Muhammad Idris Sarwar as POs.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders on an application, filed by the investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station.

The investigation officer had submitted that the accused were involved in attacking the Jinnah House, but they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. He stated that advertisements were also got published but the accused did not turn up. He requested the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for allegedly attacking Jinnah House, also known as residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 violence.