ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday declared 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking the Jinnah House.

The court declared Muhammad Ismail Maiik, Gulraiz Iqbal, Muhammad Abid Ali, Farooq Ahmad, Imran Nazir, Majid Younus, Muhammad Owais Babar, Khalil Younus, Amna Zakir, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Tariq Bajwa, Mirza Arshad Baig, Mohi-ud-Din, Muhammad Imran and Abdul Razzaq as proclaimed offenders.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan passed the orders on an application filed by the investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station for the purpose.

The investigation officer had submitted that the accused were involved in attacking the Jinnah House but they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. He mentioned that advertisements were also published but the accused did not turn up. He requested the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps' commander Lahore), during May-9 violence.