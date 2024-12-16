Open Menu

ATC Declares 21 PTI Workers Proclaimed Offenders In May-9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday declared 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers proclaimed offenders and issued their perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House

The workers declared proclaimed offenders are Ahmad Altaf, Hamza Aslam, Anamul Haq, Abdullah, Akbar Khan, Irfan Jamil, Arbaz Khalid, Hassan Nawaz Khan, and Tayyab Majeed, among others.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Sarwar Road police for this purpose.

The police stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

It further submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of advertisements and requested the court to declare them proclaimed offenders.

Meanwhile, the court also declared 11 PTI workers proclaimed offenders in a case related to the torching of the Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The workers declared proclaimed offenders are Usman Ghani, Mohsin Khan, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Faizan, Mateen Khan, Arbaz Ali, Ali Hamza, Muhammad Zahid, Sami Ullah, Manzar Khan, and Bakht Khan.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Shadman police for this purpose.

