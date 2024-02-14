ATC Declares 30 PTI Workers As POs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday declared 30 accused as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking Jinnah House.
The court declared Tahira Yasmin, Asima Mumtaz, Rizwana Ghanzafar, Hayat Sikander, Waqas Ahmad, Owais Jan, Amjad Parvaiz, Raja Shah Nawaz, Tanzila Imran, Zahid Lodhi and others as proclaimed offenders.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application filed by the police for the purpose.
The police had requested the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders. It submitted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite publication of advertisement. It pleaded with the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.
