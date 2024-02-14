Open Menu

ATC Declares 30 PTI Workers As POs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday declared 30 accused as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday declared 30 accused as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court declared Tahira Yasmin, Asima Mumtaz, Rizwana Ghanzafar, Hayat Sikander, Waqas Ahmad, Owais Jan, Amjad Parvaiz, Raja Shah Nawaz, Tanzila Imran, Zahid Lodhi and others as proclaimed offenders.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The police had requested the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders. It submitted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite publication of advertisement. It pleaded with the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potent ..

PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential

2 minutes ago
 7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rup ..

Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee

13 minutes ago
 SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state ..

SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land

3 minutes ago
 FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, ..

FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling

8 minutes ago
 JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jail ..

JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik

3 minutes ago
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee ..

SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench

3 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hosp ..

CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan

3 minutes ago
 Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submar ..

Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine held at Karachi Shipyard

3 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ relea ..

HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released

30 minutes ago
 Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads

Italy fines BAT, Amazon over heated tobacco ads

2 minutes ago
 Police station torching case: ATC orders attachmen ..

Police station torching case: ATC orders attachment of property of 7 PTI leaders

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan