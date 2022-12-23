ATC declares 4 murder-accused as POs

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Muhammad Hussain has declared 4 murder-accused as Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Muhammad Hussain has declared 4 murder-accused as Proclaimed Offenders (POs).

According to details, one Sajjad Ali locked in District Jail was brought to Tehsil Katchery Jaranwala for appearance in a court some time ago.

But his rivals Shahid, Meraj Din, Shah Nawaz and Saeed had shot him dead in addition to killing his relative Mehmood-ul-Hasan who came to meet him.

City Jaranwala police had registered a case against four accused and conducted raids for their arrest but all the accused disappeared and still at large.

Therefore, the ATC Judge declared these accused as Proclaimed Offenders and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.