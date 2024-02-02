ATC Declares 4 PTI Leaders As POs
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 09:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday declared four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town.
The court declared Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Zubair Niazi and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi as proclaimed offenders.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders on an application filed by the police for the purpose.
The police had requested the court to declare the PTI leaders as proclaimed offenders. It submitted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite publication of advertisement. It pleaded with the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.
The Model Town police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over torching the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office, during May-9 riots.
