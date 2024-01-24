Open Menu

ATC Declares 7 PTI Leaders As POs

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 09:27 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday declared seven Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery, during May-9 violence

The court declared Murad Saeed, Azam Khan Swati, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat, Muhammad Zubair Niazi , Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Hamid Raza as proclaimed offenders.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal passed the orders while hearing an application filed by the police for the purpose.

The police had requested the court to declare the PTI leaders as proclaimed offenders. It submitted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite publication of advertisement. It pleaded with the court to declare the accused as proclaimed offenders.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers over torching police vehicles near Rahat bakery in cantonment area, during May-9 violence.

