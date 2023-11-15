Open Menu

ATC Declares 8 PTI Leaders As POs

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2023 | 07:22 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday declared eight leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case related to the arson of Shadman Police Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday declared eight leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case related to the arson of Shadman Police Station.

Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Mussarat Cheema, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema, Farrukh Habib, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, and others were included in the list.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan announced the decision on an application filed by police seeking such a declaration.

The police asserted that the accused, involved in the May-9 violence and the torching of Shadman Police Station, had not cooperated with the investigation and legal proceedings, prompting the plea to label them as proclaimed offenders.

