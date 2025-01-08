ATC declares Ali Amin Gandur as absconder on disappearance

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and others as proclaimed offender in a terrorism case registered by I-9 Police Station in 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and others as proclaimed offender in a terrorism case registered by I-9 Police Station in 2022.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case registered by capital police against Ali Amin Gandpur and other PTI leaders on violent protest on disqualification of PTI founder. PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayum appeared before the court during the hearing.

The court declared Ali Amin Gandapur and accused Umar Tanvir Butt as absconder due to continuous disappearance, and separated the case proceeding against them.

The court also ordered to initiate the proceeding to declare Aamer Kayani as pro-claimed offender on his not appearance despite the repeated summons.

During hearing, PTI’s leader Faisal Javed filed an application seeking to remove the clauses of anti-terrorism act in the court.

The court also issued arrest warrants against the absence accused and sought arguments on January 15.

It may be mentioned here that I-9 Police Station had registered a case against the accused in 2022.