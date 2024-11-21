Open Menu

ATC Declares Mian Aslam Iqbal As PO In May-9 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

ATC declares Mian Aslam Iqbal as PO in May-9 case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal as proclaimed offender (PO) and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in the Askari Tower attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill passed the orders on an application filed by the Gulberg police for this purpose.

The investigation officer submitted that extensive efforts had been made to arrest the accused, but he could not be apprehended as he had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

He submitted that the accused had already been declared a proclaimed offender in several cases related to the May 9 incidents and requested the court to declare him a proclaimed offender in the Askari Tower attack case as well.

Upon this, the court accepted the investigation officer's plea, declared Mian Aslam Iqbal a proclaimed offender, and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in the case.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Askari Tower during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Po Gulberg May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

4 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

4 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

5 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

6 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

6 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

7 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan