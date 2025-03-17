Open Menu

ATC Declares Murad Saeed Others As Absconder In Judicial Complex Attack Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 08:41 PM

ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared three PTI leaders including Murad Saeed as absconder on non-appearance in judicial complex attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared three PTI leaders including Murad Saeed as absconder on non-appearance in judicial complex attack case.

The court also declared Hammad Azhar and Farukh Habib as proclaimed offender over non-appearance in the said case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Wasiq Abbasi, Raja Basharrat and others over disappearance in the case.

The court marked the attendance of available accused and adjourned further hearing till April 7. The Ramna Police Station has registered two cases against PTI leaders regarding the matter.

Recent Stories

UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health cr ..

UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of ..

1 minute ago
 Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

1 minute ago
 ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in ju ..

ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case

1 minute ago
 Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar B ..

Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang

1 minute ago
 Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in ..

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

9 minutes ago
 Notorious drug dealer arrested

Notorious drug dealer arrested

9 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws

9 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

9 minutes ago
 Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

Asif Afridi ruled out of National T20 Cup

6 minutes ago
 ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year

ASCFO screened 350,000 children in one year

9 minutes ago
 Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

41 minutes ago
 Belarus to adopt housing construction program for ..

Belarus to adopt housing construction program for 2026-2030 soon

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan