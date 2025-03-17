ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared three PTI leaders including Murad Saeed as absconder on non-appearance in judicial complex attack case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday declared three PTI leaders including Murad Saeed as absconder on non-appearance in judicial complex attack case.

The court also declared Hammad Azhar and Farukh Habib as proclaimed offender over non-appearance in the said case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Wasiq Abbasi, Raja Basharrat and others over disappearance in the case.

The court marked the attendance of available accused and adjourned further hearing till April 7. The Ramna Police Station has registered two cases against PTI leaders regarding the matter.