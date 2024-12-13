Open Menu

ATC Declares Several PTI Leaders Proclaimed Offenders In May-9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 09:28 PM

ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, as proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, as proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town.

Besides Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gillani, and Raees Ahmad were also included in the list.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed passed the orders on an application filed by the Model Town police in two May 9 cases for this purpose.

The police stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. It further submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of advertisements and requested the court to declare them proclaimed offenders.

Upon this, the court accepted the plea, declared the accused as proclaimed offenders, and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

Meanwhile, the court also declared eight PTI leaders—Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gillani, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Wasiq Qayyum—as proclaimed offenders in a case related to the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 violence and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The Naseerabad police had filed the application requesting the accused be declared proclaimed offenders.

Moreover, the court further declared PTI leaders—Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Khurram Shahzad, and Ali Malik—as proclaimed offenders in two cases related to the torching of a container and police vehicles in front of National Park, Gulberg, and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.

The Gulberg police had filed the application requesting the accused be declared proclaimed offenders in these cases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vehicles Gulberg May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Ann ..

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses

5 minutes ago
 Federal Board organise national conference on exam ..

Federal Board organise national conference on examination system

6 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of former senator in ..

Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat p ..

Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance

2 minutes ago
AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Gree ..

AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Green Alliance meeting

2 minutes ago
 ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offend ..

ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases

2 minutes ago
 Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore M ..

Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for ..

First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women

2 minutes ago
 EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

2 minutes ago
 CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Chris ..

CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan