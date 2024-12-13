ATC Declares Several PTI Leaders Proclaimed Offenders In May-9 Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 09:28 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, as proclaimed offenders and issued perpetual arrest warrants in the May 9 case related to the torching of the PML-N office in Model Town
Besides Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gillani, and Raees Ahmad were also included in the list.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed passed the orders on an application filed by the Model Town police in two May 9 cases for this purpose.
The police stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest. It further submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of advertisements and requested the court to declare them proclaimed offenders.
Upon this, the court accepted the plea, declared the accused as proclaimed offenders, and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.
Meanwhile, the court also declared eight PTI leaders—Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza Gillani, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Samad, and Wasiq Qayyum—as proclaimed offenders in a case related to the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 violence and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.
The Naseerabad police had filed the application requesting the accused be declared proclaimed offenders.
Moreover, the court further declared PTI leaders—Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zubair Khan Niazi, Khurram Shahzad, and Ali Malik—as proclaimed offenders in two cases related to the torching of a container and police vehicles in front of National Park, Gulberg, and issued their perpetual arrest warrants.
The Gulberg police had filed the application requesting the accused be declared proclaimed offenders in these cases.
