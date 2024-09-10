Open Menu

ATC Declares Two PTI Leaders As POs In May-9 Case

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM

ATC declares two PTI leaders as POs in May-9 case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday declared two leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May 9 violence.

The court declared the accused, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Khurram Shahzad, as proclaimed offenders.

The investigating officer of Gulberg Police Station had filed the application for declaring the accused proclaimed offenders. The officer stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

He submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of the advertisement. He requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed allowed the application and declared the accused proclaimed offenders in the case under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Police Station Vehicles Gulberg May Criminals Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

15 minutes ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

3 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

3 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

5 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

6 hours ago
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

6 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

7 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

8 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan