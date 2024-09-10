ATC Declares Two PTI Leaders As POs In May-9 Case
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday declared two leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May 9 violence.
The court declared the accused, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Khurram Shahzad, as proclaimed offenders.
The investigating officer of Gulberg Police Station had filed the application for declaring the accused proclaimed offenders. The officer stated that extensive efforts were made to arrest the accused, but they could not be apprehended as they had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.
He submitted that the accused did not appear despite the publication of the advertisement. He requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed allowed the application and declared the accused proclaimed offenders in the case under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of torching police vehicles in Gulberg during the May 9 riots.
