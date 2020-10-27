UrduPoint.com
ATC Directs For Abolishing ATA Sections In Controversial Remarks About Top Court Judge Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 08:14 PM

ATC directs for abolishing ATA sections in controversial remarks about top court judge case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday ordered to abrogate anti terrorism act (ATA) sections from a case against Mirza Iftikharuddin pertaining to controversial remarks about the apex court judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday ordered to abrogate anti terrorism act (ATA) sections from a case against Mirza Iftikharuddin pertaining to controversial remarks about the apex court judge.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, hearing the case, also ordered to shift the case to the district court after removing the ATA sections. The petition was moved by the accused Iftikharuddin challenging the ATC jurisdiction.

The lawyers gave references of cases of Salman Taseer, Ghulam Hussain and Barrister Fahad Malik in their arguments.

The petitioner's lawyer Kabir Hashmir pleaded that his client had no connection with Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and he never targeted him directly in his remarks.

However, the defense counsel read out the transcript of the accused remarks about the top court's judge.

The prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) pleaded that the case fell in the jurisdiction of the ATC and prayed the court to seek evidence of investigative agency.

After the conclusion of arguments from both the sides, the court reserved its decision and later directed to abolish the ATA sections from the first information report (FIR) against the accused.

