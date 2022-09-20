ATC directs Imran to approach district court for interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday directed chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to approach the district court for interim bail as the matter did not fall in its jurisdiction under the light of Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict which removed the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) clauses from the FIR filed against him, the other day.

The case was heard by the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Imran's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan read out the judgment of the high court regarding shifting of case to the sessions court.

The judge said that the police had not submitted case challan to the court so the defence had to file interim bail plea again to the relevant forum for relief.

The court then maintained that it would be appropriate if the petitioner withdrew his interim bail plea from ATC as the matter didn't fall in its jurisdiction after the decision of the high court.

After listening arguments, the court sent the matter to the district court and disposed of the bail plea of Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan on his threatening remarks against a woman judge of sessions court and police high ups of Islamabad.