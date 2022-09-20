UrduPoint.com

ATC Directs Imran To Approach District Court For Interim Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ATC directs Imran to approach district court for interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday directed chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to approach the district court for interim bail as the matter did not fall in its jurisdiction under the light of Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict which removed the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) clauses from the FIR filed against him, the other day.

The case was heard by the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Imran's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan read out the judgment of the high court regarding shifting of case to the sessions court.

The judge said that the police had not submitted case challan to the court so the defence had to file interim bail plea again to the relevant forum for relief.

The court then maintained that it would be appropriate if the petitioner withdrew his interim bail plea from ATC as the matter didn't fall in its jurisdiction after the decision of the high court.

After listening arguments, the court sent the matter to the district court and disposed of the bail plea of Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan on his threatening remarks against a woman judge of sessions court and police high ups of Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Police May Women FIR Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

23 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

25 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

47 minutes ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

58 minutes ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

1 hour ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.