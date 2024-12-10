ATC Directs Police To Produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur After Arrest
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi, CM KPK Ali Amin Gandapur and others, directing the police to produce the accused after arresting them
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi, CM KPK Ali Amin Gandapur and others, directing the police to produce the accused after arresting them.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the arrest warrants against four PTI leaders in D-Chowk protest case.
The warrants are issued on constantly missing the appearance before the court by the accused in a case registered by Ramna Police Station.
The court also issued arrest warrants against Shahid Khattak and Sohail Afridi in the same case.
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Sindh calls on Governor Punjab1 hour ago
-
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child rights1 hour ago
-
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars2 hours ago
-
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhamm ..2 hours ago
-
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication2 hours ago
-
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensify: Senator Irfan Si ..2 hours ago
-
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border2 hours ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to resolve iss ..2 hours ago
-
Two killed, one injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine2 hours ago
-
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case2 hours ago