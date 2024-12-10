ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi, CM KPK Ali Amin Gandapur and others, directing the police to produce the accused after arresting them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi, CM KPK Ali Amin Gandapur and others, directing the police to produce the accused after arresting them.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the arrest warrants against four PTI leaders in D-Chowk protest case.

The warrants are issued on constantly missing the appearance before the court by the accused in a case registered by Ramna Police Station.

The court also issued arrest warrants against Shahid Khattak and Sohail Afridi in the same case.