ATC Directs Police To Submit Challan In Motorway Gang-rape Case Till Jan 18

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ATC directs police to submit challan in Motorway gang-rape case till Jan 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned hearing of the Motorway gang-rape case till January 18.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing, wherein the jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused, amid strict security.

The investigation officer informed the court that challan was in the final stage of preparation and sought time for filing it.

The court directed the police to file the challan till the next date of hearing.

On Sept 9, 2020, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the Motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

