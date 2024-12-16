ATC Discharges 102 PTI Workers, Strictly Orders Police Not To Re-arrest Them
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 07:12 PM
Defence counsel tells court about police’ attempts to re-arrest PTI workers to which court issued a stern warning to police
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday discharged 102 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested in the case of the November 26 protest and strictly ordered the police not to re-arrest them.
The court also released 57 PTI workers, who subsequently returned home from the judicial complex.
Karachi Company Police presented 95 accused in two cases before Judge Tahir Abbas Supra. The court discharged nine of them while approving a two-day physical remand for three.
In another case registered at Karachi Company Police Station, the court discharged eight accused while granted a three-day physical remand for 75 accused including four minors, who were handed over to the police.
Defense counsel Ansar Kayani argued that the four accused sent on remand were minors and asked the court to order their discharge.
The court directed the police to immediately provide details regarding the minors.
The judge directed the police to submit comprehensive information about the children among the 75 accused without delay. Separately, Kohsar Police presented 33 accused before the court.
The court discharged 24 accused from the case, ordered their handcuffs to be removed in the courtroom and strictly directed the police not to re-arrest them.
The court handed over nine co-accused to the police on physical remand.
Defense counsel Ansar Kayani informed the court about reports of rearrest attempts by the police. In response, the judge issued a stern warning to the police and directed them not to rearrest any discharged individuals.
Recent Stories
ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders police not to re-arrest them
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cr ..
Semifinal lineups for men, women football events at Quaid-e-Azam Games completed
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam
ICT Police assures complete security for Christian community during Christmas
Ireland props Furlong, Porter sign contract extensions
Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defence
Istehkam-e-Pakistan convention held
UK approves Royal Mail takeover by Czech billionaire
5 absent teachers suspended, 32 closed schools restored in Chaghi
Court sentences accused to death in triple murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders police not to re-arrest them3 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam25 minutes ago
-
ICT Police assures complete security for Christian community during Christmas25 minutes ago
-
Istehkam-e-Pakistan convention held25 minutes ago
-
5 absent teachers suspended, 32 closed schools restored in Chaghi25 minutes ago
-
Court sentences accused to death in triple murder case25 minutes ago
-
KP Governor inaugurates modern facilities at Regional Passport Office DI Khan42 minutes ago
-
Court accepts bails of Sher Afzal, Shoaib Shaheen42 minutes ago
-
Senate adopts motion to refer International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Bill, 2024 t ..42 minutes ago
-
Governor KP approves summary of Shafqat Ayaz as SACM42 minutes ago
-
ATC discharges 61 PTI activists from protest case42 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate first phase of Dhee Rani program on 19th46 minutes ago