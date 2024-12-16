Open Menu

ATC Discharges 102 PTI Workers, Strictly Orders Police Not To Re-arrest Them

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Defence counsel tells court about police’ attempts to re-arrest PTI workers to which court issued a stern warning to police

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday discharged 102 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested in the case of the November 26 protest and strictly ordered the police not to re-arrest them.

The court also released 57 PTI workers, who subsequently returned home from the judicial complex.

Karachi Company Police presented 95 accused in two cases before Judge Tahir Abbas Supra. The court discharged nine of them while approving a two-day physical remand for three.

In another case registered at Karachi Company Police Station, the court discharged eight accused while granted a three-day physical remand for 75 accused including four minors, who were handed over to the police.

Defense counsel Ansar Kayani argued that the four accused sent on remand were minors and asked the court to order their discharge.

The court directed the police to immediately provide details regarding the minors.

The judge directed the police to submit comprehensive information about the children among the 75 accused without delay. Separately, Kohsar Police presented 33 accused before the court.

The court discharged 24 accused from the case, ordered their handcuffs to be removed in the courtroom and strictly directed the police not to re-arrest them.

The court handed over nine co-accused to the police on physical remand.

Defense counsel Ansar Kayani informed the court about reports of rearrest attempts by the police. In response, the judge issued a stern warning to the police and directed them not to rearrest any discharged individuals.

More Stories From Pakistan