ATC discharges 15 PTI workers in October 5 protest case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday discharged 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case related to the October 5 protest and alleged violence against police.

The workers were produced before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill on completion of a three-day physical remand. The police did not seek further custody and instead requested a judicial remand.

However, the defence counsel argued that the accused were not involved in the case and they were arrested from a birthday party. The counsel pleaded with the court to discharge his clients.

After hearing arguments, the court ordered that all 15 accused be discharged from the case.

Those discharged include Dildar Ali, Muhammad Zaeem Leghari, Zain Khan, Usman Akbar, Ghulam Qadir, Ali Hassan, Samar Iqbal, Tayyab Ahmed, Usman Pal, Muhammad Arsalan, Najeebullah, Muhammad Owais, Malik Suhail, Daniyal Mohsin, and Muhammad Shoaib.Among those discharged were also media professionals, including reporter Zaeem Leghari and cameraman Ghulam Qadir.

The case was registered at Shafiqabad Police Station in connection with the PTI protest and subsequent clash with police on October 5.