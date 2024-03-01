ATC Discharges 18 Students In Violent Clash Case
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 09:45 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday discharged 18 students in a case of violent clash between two student groups at the Punjab University New Campus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday discharged 18 students in a case of violent clash between two student groups at the Punjab University New Campus.
Earlier, the police produced students, including Sajjad Khan, Abdullah, Wali Khan, Saif Ullah, before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on expiry of their 7-day physical remand.
The investigation officer requested to extend physical remand of the accused for further investigations and recovery of weapons.
However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to discharge the accused from the case, adding that the police had arrested his clients in a baseless case.
The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, discharged the accused from the case.
Muslim Town police had registered a case against the accused.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence
WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan
"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched
Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024
'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths
Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution
Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts
Eurozone inflation dips further in February
IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad
17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city of Szczecin
Murder convict sentenced to death
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan5 minutes ago
-
"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched5 minutes ago
-
Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 20246 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March5 minutes ago
-
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution11 minutes ago
-
Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts8 minutes ago
-
IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
Murder convict sentenced to death8 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pledges to conduct affairs of NA in accordance to constitution11 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar condemns PTI's political gimmicks, calls for consistency in democracy11 minutes ago
-
Edhi Naval Services team starts rescue operation in Gwadar12 minutes ago
-
Kashmor police recovers 3 hostages: DIG5 minutes ago