ATC discharges 18 students in violent clash case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday discharged 18 students in a case of violent clash between two student groups at the Punjab University New Campus.

Earlier, the police produced students, including Sajjad Khan, Abdullah, Wali Khan, Saif Ullah, before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on expiry of their 7-day physical remand.

The investigation officer requested to extend physical remand of the accused for further investigations and recovery of weapons.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to discharge the accused from the case, adding that the police had arrested his clients in a baseless case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, discharged the accused from the case.

Muslim Town police had registered a case against the accused.