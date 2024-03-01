Open Menu

ATC Discharges 18 Students In Violent Clash Case

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 09:45 PM

ATC discharges 18 students in violent clash case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday discharged 18 students in a case of violent clash between two student groups at the Punjab University New Campus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday discharged 18 students in a case of violent clash between two student groups at the Punjab University New Campus.

Earlier, the police produced students, including Sajjad Khan, Abdullah, Wali Khan, Saif Ullah, before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on expiry of their 7-day physical remand.

The investigation officer requested to extend physical remand of the accused for further investigations and recovery of weapons.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea and requested to discharge the accused from the case, adding that the police had arrested his clients in a baseless case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, discharged the accused from the case.

Muslim Town police had registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Punjab Student From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan' ..

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence

6 minutes ago
 WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers durin ..

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 "Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

5 minutes ago
 Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent ..

Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024

6 minutes ago
 'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy de ..

'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths

5 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end ..

Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March

5 minutes ago
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distrib ..

NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution

11 minutes ago
 Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation dips further in February

Eurozone inflation dips further in February

11 minutes ago
 IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad

IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city ..

17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city of Szczecin

8 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan