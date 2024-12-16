ATC discharges 61 PTI activists from protest case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday discharged 61 PTI activists amongst 188 arrested by various police stations of the capital in cases pertaining to D-Chowk arrest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday discharged 61 PTI activists amongst 188 arrested by various police stations of the capital in cases pertaining to D-Chowk arrest.

However, the court granted the police physical custody of the other remaining accused.

The 188 accused were produced before ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra.

Sehala Police Station produced 31 accused after ending of two-day physical custody. The court rejected the request for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Similarly, the Aabpara Police Station produced 94 accused out of which 90 were given in two-day custody of police for further investigation while four were discharged from the case.

The Tarnol Police Station produced 63 accused out of which 57 were discharged from the case while the police were granted two days custody of the other six.

The police released the accused who were discharged from the cases.