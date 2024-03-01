Open Menu

ATC Discharges Lawyer In Case Of Locking Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 08:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday discharged a lawyer from a case registered against him on charges of locking an additional district and sessions judge inside his chamber and passing threats.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Malik Jawad Awan, a former finance secretary of Lahore Bar Association (LBA), before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on expiry of his 3-day physical remand and requested to send the accused to jail on judicial remand.

President LBA Munir Hussain Bhatti represented the accused and advanced arguments with a request to discharge the accused from the case.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, allowed the plea of the defence counsel and discharged the accused from the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested the accused after cancellation of his interim bail.

Islampura police had registered a case against the accused and his accomplices under charges of terrorism over locking Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry in his chamber and passing threats, following dismissal of a bail application of an accused.

