Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Ahmad Chatta’s Bail Pleas In Four May 9 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

ATC dismisses Ahmad Chatta’s bail pleas in four May 9 cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Ahmad Chatta in four separate cases, including the Jinnah House attack and the Shadman police station arson incident, over non-prosecution.

ATC Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings. The court observed that Ahmad Chatta failed to appear after the expiry of his interim bail, which led to the dismissal of his applications.

The PTI leader had sought pre-arrest bail in cases pertaining to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, as well as the torching of Shadman police station and police vehicles.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

2 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

3 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

4 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

4 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

4 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan