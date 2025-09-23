ATC dismisses Ahmad Chatta’s bail pleas in four May 9 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Ahmad Chatta in four separate cases, including the Jinnah House attack and the Shadman police station arson incident, over non-prosecution.

ATC Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings. The court observed that Ahmad Chatta failed to appear after the expiry of his interim bail, which led to the dismissal of his applications.

The PTI leader had sought pre-arrest bail in cases pertaining to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, as well as the torching of Shadman police station and police vehicles.