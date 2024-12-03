ATC dismisses bail application of 7 accused as withdrawn

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail applications of seven accused, involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots, for being withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail applications of seven accused, involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots, for being withdrawn.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused and several others who also appeared following the expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, a joint investigation team (JIT) report was submitted to the court, and it was stated that the accused - Rizwan Fareed, Muhammad Aslam, Muzammal Hussain, Hayat Ullah, Muhammad Ramzan, Asima Mumtaz and Muhammad Zulifqar - were found innocent during the investigations, and their arrest was not required.

At this, the counsel for the accused requested permission to withdraw their clients' bail applications.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the bail applications of the accused due to withdrawal. The court also adjourned the hearing of the bail applications of other accused until December 24.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.