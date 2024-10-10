Open Menu

ATC Dismisses Bail Petition Of Co-accused In Qamar Honey Trap Case

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of a co-accused

in the playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar honey trap case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on the post-arrest bail petition

of co-accused Mamnoon Haider and announced the decision upon completion of

arguments by the parties.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client had no connection to the case.

He submitted that his client was nominated merely for being a friend. He pleaded with

the court to grant bail to his client.

However, Deputy Prosecutor Abdul Jabbar requested the court to dismiss the bail petition,

adding that Mamnoon Haider had installed a secret camera at Amna Urooj's flat for

recording.

He submitted that the co-accused could also be seen in the video. He further

added that challan of the case was almost complete and the trial would begin soon.

The complainant's counsel also appeared during the proceedings and argued that

the accused made a secret video of Khalilur Rehman Qamar to honey trap him.

Subsequently, upon completion of arguments, the court dismissed the post-arrest

bail petition of co-accused Mamnoon Haider.

The alleged attempt to kidnapping of Khalilur Rehman Qamar came to light in early July,

leading to the arrest of nearly all the suspects by the police.

Sundar Police had registered a case of robbery and abduction against the accused,

including Amna Urooj, based on a complaint by Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

