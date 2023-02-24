ATC dismisses bail petition of ex-MPA, others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former MPA Shabir Gujjar and three others in a terrorism case registered against them on charges of attacking a police party.

However, the ex-MPA and three others accused managed to flee from the court premises.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petitions of Shabir Gujjar and three other accused.

A prosecutor argued before the court that the accused tortured a police party which raided their outhouse to arrest a proclaimed offender. He submitted that the accused not only tore apart uniforms of policemen but also hurled stones besides firing.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the interim bail granted to the accused as solid evidence was available against them.

However, the defence counsel submitted that all allegations leveled against his clients were baseless.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the parties, dismissed the bail petition of the accused. However, the accused managed to escape from the premises.

Raiwind City police had registered a case against the ex-MPA and three others under Sections 440, 342, 353, 186, 149, 216 , 506 of PPC and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.